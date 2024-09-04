Ireland Announces EUR 36M Package Of Humanitarian Support To Ukraine And Its Neighbors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime of Ireland Simon Harris and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense Micheal Martin have announced a new EUR 36 million aid package for Ukraine and its neighbors.

This is said in a statement published on the website of Ireland's website

As noted, this aid package will provide essential humanitarian assistance, support rehabilitation and eventual reconstruction, and contribute to Ukraine's longer term goals, including peace, stability and aspirations.

“Two and a half years on from Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine continues to face immense challenges. We have seen the remarkable resilience shown by the people of Ukraine in the face of these challenges. That same determination and resolve will be needed to rebuild their country, with support from international partners, including Ireland. We have been unequivocal and steadfast in our support for the people of Ukraine and this additional funding continues to demonstrate that commitment,” said Harris.

The Prime Minister noted that at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, he committed Ireland's support for the re-integration of children forcibly deported to Russia and now returned.“This package includes €2m to support this goal in partnership with UNICEF,” he added.

According to Martin, Ireland's assistance in 2024 prioritises prevention and response to sexual and gender-based violence, support for maternity services and rebuilding of homes for people forced to flee conflict and now living in collective centres.

“This latest funding announcement will bring Ireland's total funding to Ukraine since February 2022 to over €380 million, including approximately €130 million in stabilisation and humanitarian supports. Our support for Ukraine is unwavering. Ireland will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as necessary,” the minister said.

Partners to be supported include the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UN OCHA) which has reach across all regions of Ukraine, including significant funding to national Ukrainian organisations, and UNHCR for the provision of shelter and protection to millions of displaced people.

Financial commitments to the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) will contribute to work on health infrastructure and in the provision of support to vulnerable women. Ireland will also support the Red Cross family.

The statement stressed that Ireland will contribute to the World Bank crisis facility special programme for Ukraine and Moldova, which is aimed at addressing urgent needs, and to the IMF Ukraine Capacity Development Fund supporting the Ukraine policy and reform agenda including EU accession.

A partnership with Lithuania will provide for the construction of bomb shelters in schools in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, September 4, for a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

