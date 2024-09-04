عربي


Russian Foreign Ministry Calls On Armenia To Resume Its Participation In CSTO

9/4/2024 7:17:34 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova today said that Moscow expects Armenia to resume its full participation in the Russian-backed CSTO military alliance, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Yerevan and Moscow, over the past few months, have traded accusations as to whether the CSTO failed to fulfill its security obligations to support Armenia militarily.

In February of this year. Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan announced his government had suspended its participation in the CSTO.

Moscow says the Armenian government's decision contradicts the interests of the Armenian people.

"We hope that for the benefit of the future security of Armenia and the entire region in general, our partnership with Armenia within the framework of the CSTO will be fully restored," the Russian diplomat said.

