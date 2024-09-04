Russian Foreign Ministry Calls On Armenia To Resume Its Participation In CSTO
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova today said
that Moscow expects Armenia to resume its full participation in the
Russian-backed CSTO military alliance, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
Yerevan and Moscow, over the past few months, have traded
accusations as to whether the CSTO failed to fulfill its security
obligations to support Armenia militarily.
In February of this year. Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan announced
his government had suspended its participation in the CSTO.
Moscow says the Armenian government's decision contradicts the
interests of the Armenian people.
"We hope that for the benefit of the future security of Armenia
and the entire region in general, our partnership with Armenia
within the framework of the CSTO will be fully restored," the
Russian diplomat said.
