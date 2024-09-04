Five, Including Child, Injured In Kryvyi Rih By Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five people, including a 10-year-old girl, were in Kryvyi Rih this morning as a result of a Russian strike.

That's according to the chief of the regional military administration, Serhii Lysak , Ukrinform reports.

Among those injured are three women, aged 62, 83 and 84, a 70-year-old man, and a girl, 10. The child is undergoing for her injuries in hospital.

A hotel was damaged in the city. Several high-rise apartment blocks had their windows shattered, Lysak noted.

At night, Russian kamikaze drones also targeted the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district.

No casualties were reported there.

According to the Kryvyi Rih defense council chief Oleksandr Vilkul, an infrastructure facility was hit in the city.



As Ukrinform reported earlier, at least two people were killed and 19 – injured as a result of the Russian strike targeting Lviv Wednesday morning.