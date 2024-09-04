Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple' Trailer OUT: Ishaan Khattar's First Hollywood Show To Feature Nicole Kidman

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ishaan Khatter will return to the OTT after being away for almost a year. The was recently featured in Prime Video's 'Pippa,' a about Bangladesh's freedom during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971. However, this is a major deal because the actor is returning to OTT and making his debut. Yes, you read it right: Ishaan is slated to appear alongside Nicole Kidman in the series The Perfect Couple. It is worth noting that Ishaan's most recent theatrical film, Phone Bhoot, came out in 2022. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.



The Perfect Couple is based on a novel

The Perfect Couple is based on Elin Hilderbrand's novel. Susanne Bier directed the six-episode series. Shawn Levy for 21 Laps Entertainment, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady for The Jackal Group, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, and Josh Barry all produced the film. On Tuesday, the creators released the trailer for The Perfect Couple. In the series, Ishaan plays the part of the killer.



Watch the trailer for The Perfect Couple here:

About The Perfect Couple

The tale revolves around Amelia Sacks, who is about to marry into one of Nantucket's wealthiest families. Her disapproving potential mother-in-law, renowned author Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what looks to be the season's first wedding, until a body is discovered on the beach. As secrets surface, the stage is set for a real-life inquiry reminiscent of Greer's books. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.

The cast features Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Ishaan Khatter, Meghann Fahy, Sam Nivola, Michael Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin, Mia Isaac, and Liev Schreiber. The Perfect Couple will be available exclusively on Netflix on September 5, 2024.

