Quadient Unveils New Mobile App, Enabling Any Local Business To Offer Parcel Locker Delivery Services To Customers

Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global powering secure and sustainable business connections, announces the launch of a mobile app that enables local businesses to deliver customer orders directly to Quadient open lockers without the need for specific software integrations. The app is already available in the Japanese market under the name PUDO ACCESS and will soon be made available in other countries, continuing to create value for merchants and their local communities.

PUDO ACCESS has been designed for both small merchants and larger businesses with multiple locations, offering seamless access to Quadient's extensive locker network, which currently encompasses over 7,000 multicarrier locations across Japan. Quadient lockers work as a multi-service hub for the community, hosting various service types beyond carrier parcel deliveries, including laundry, rental, recycling and repair services. Quadient lockers and the new app set the stage for broader applications to meet a diversity of local businesses and customer needs.

Key benefits that come with the new app include:



Enhanced customer experience: Through the app, local businesses offer customers a convenient, secure and fast pickup or return alternative, even outside normal business hours, with no entry cost.

Ease of u se: The mobile app makes it easy to create unique order references without any integration, facilitating deliveries into the lockers. Flexibility: Businesses can place their customers' goods in the Quadient locker of their choice.



The app's capabilities underscore Quadient's capacity to provide user-friendly and streamlined processes to increase its locker network adoption and accessibility to different types of users. Quadient's vision is to transform its open network lockers into hubs of services that create value for local communities. The lockers are already accessible to various carriers in Japan, the UK and France. Quadient is now investing in expanding these networks and making them available for new types of services beyond parcels.

Benoit Berson, Quadient's chief solution officer for Lockers Automation, said:“Our new PUDO ACCESS mobile application is the perfect illustration of Quadient's strategy to expand its parcel locker network adoption. We are now ready to offer local businesses seamless access to our technology, without needing to go through a system interfacing process. Our strong focus on innovation prioritizes flexibility, convenience and environmental responsibility. By simplifying access to our lockers without integration needs, we empower smaller and medium-sized local businesses to enhance their operational efficiency and services, driving better customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

Quadient's vision to stay ahead of market trends and address evolving customer needs is at the heart of its strategy. With more than 20,800 Quadient locker units in operation globally, Quadient continues to transform out-of-home delivery with a greener and cost-effective alternative that creates value for carriers, local businesses, locker hosts and consumers. For more information, visit .

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit .

