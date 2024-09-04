Azerbaijani Oil Price Decreases
Fatima Latifova
In the global market, the price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil
branded "Azeri Light" has decreased by $3.01, or 3.69%, to $78.55,
Azernews reports.
According to auction results, the price of brent crude oil
futures for November stands at $73.40.
The average price of a barrel of oil in Azerbaijan's state
budget for this year is calculated at $75.
It is worth noting that the lowest price of“Azeri Light” oil
was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the highest price
was in July 2008, at $149.66. In Azerbaijan, oil is mainly produced
under the "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) block development contract.
SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) holds a 25% share
in the contract.
