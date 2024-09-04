Premam To Bangalore Days-7 Popular Movies Of Nivin Pauly
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nivin Pauly, a popular actor in Malayalam cinema, has been part of many successful films. Here are seven popular movies of Nivin Pauly that are considered must-watch.
Here are seven popular movies of Nivin Pauly that are considered must-watch,
A realistic portrayal of a Police officer's life, blending humor and drama effectively.
Based on a true story, this film portrays a family's resilience and determination during challenging times.
A sports drama centred around cricket, depicting the life of a passionate cricket fan and player.
It is a romantic drama that gained popularity for portraying young love and relationships.
A critically acclaimed drama where Nivin Pauly plays a complex character searching for his missing brother.
It is a comedy-drama focusing on the lives of three cousins who move to Bangalore and explore relationships and aspirations.
It is a romantic drama that became a sensation, following the life and loves of its protagonist through different stages.
MENAFN04092024007385015968ID1108633887
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.