GD Goenka Group Partners With India On Track To Foster Future Sports Champions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 03, 2024: GD Goenka Group, one of the country's distinguished groups, is delighted to announce its collaboration with India On Track (IOT), India's leading sports management company, which focuses on positively impacting the overall sports ecosystem.



The association aims to boost sports education and training at GD Goenka group of institutions at South Gurgaon with top-notch expertise and tools in the sports of and for students.



The strategic partnership will witness India On Track leveraging its extensive experience in sports training and development to offer specialised coaching programs to students at GD Goenka group of institutions at South Gurgaon, and from neighbouring institutions. Additionally, students will also have an opportunity to learn from top professionals representing the NBA and LaLiga.



"This endeavour is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the holistic development of students with a unique blend of academic excellence and sports activities. I firmly believe that it will encourage students to pursue their passion for sports with best-in-class guidance and support,'' said Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group.



Commencing a new era in sports education, India On Track will offer both fundamental and advanced training to equip students for competitive sports at various levels.



"We are excited to collaborate with GD Goenka Group, an institution that echoes our vision for creating a conducive environment for sports in India. Through this alliance, we aim to unlock the true potential of students and strengthen our country's sporting infrastructure,'' said Mr. Gaurav Modwel, Chairman, India On Track & IOT FC.



The exceptional initiative will also open the doors for students to professional leagues and opportunities to represent India on the global map.





About GD Goenka Group:



For more than thirty years, the GD Goenka Group has been a pioneering force, illuminating the educational landscape of India under the visionary and philanthropic guidance of Shri. AK Goenka. Proudly standing as a beacon of excellence in the education, healthcare, and travel domain, the group's journey began with the establishment of our iconic school in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Since then, our network has expanded to include 120+ preschools and 120+ K12 schools across various states, offering diverse curricula including CBSE, IB, and Cambridge

