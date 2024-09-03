Iran Summons UK Charge D'affaires In Tehran Over Sanctions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Iran Foreign summoned on Tuesday the British charge d'affaires in Tehran to protest the recent sanctions imposed by the UK against three Iranian individuals and one military entity.

In a press statement, the foreign ministry condemned the sanctions, stressing that they contradict with the new UK government's stated desire for engagement with Iran.

The British government has imposed sanctions on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force's Unit, and others accused of committing destabilizing UK and other country in the Middle East. (end)

rg







MENAFN03092024000071011013ID1108633119