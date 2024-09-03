China And South Africa Announced Their Intention To Strengthen Cooperation In BRICS
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
China and South Africa plan to strengthen cooperation within the
framework of BRICS and make economic development issues key to the
agenda of international cooperation, Azernews
reports.
"The parties agreed to continue to strengthen coordination and
cooperation within the framework of the BRICS cooperation mechanism
and work to achieve more practical results of cooperation of the
expanded BRICS membership," the document says.
China and South Africa expressed their intention to "actively
promote the return of development issues to the center of the
international cooperation agenda."
They also aim to implement the UN Sustainable Development Agenda
for the period up to 2030.
China highly appreciates South Africa's active role in the
"historic expansion" of the BRICS membership, the document
says.
MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108632323
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.