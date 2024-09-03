China And South Africa Announced Their Intention To Strengthen Cooperation In BRICS

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China and South Africa plan to strengthen cooperation within the framework of BRICS and make economic development issues key to the agenda of international cooperation, Azernews reports.

"The parties agreed to continue to strengthen coordination and cooperation within the framework of the BRICS cooperation mechanism and work to achieve more practical results of cooperation of the expanded BRICS membership," the document says.

China and South Africa expressed their intention to "actively promote the return of development issues to the center of the international cooperation agenda."

They also aim to implement the UN Sustainable Development Agenda for the period up to 2030.

China highly appreciates South Africa's active role in the "historic expansion" of the BRICS membership, the document says.