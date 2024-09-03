Action Plan To Make Azerbaijan Supplier Of Green Energy To Europe In Works

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

An action plan is set to be developed for Azerbaijan to become a major supplier of "green energy" to Europe, following the recent Bucharest meeting of the Steering Committee on the Implementation of the Quadripartite Agreement. The agreement, involving Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, aims to establish the "Green Corridor" to facilitate this supply.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, shared the outcomes of the meeting on his "X" account.

According to Shahbazov, "The establishment of a joint venture in Bucharest was achieved with the signing of the shareholders' agreement. The joint venture - Green Energy Corridor Energy Company, as the body responsible for the implementation of the technical and economic feasibility study (FES) of the project, was instructed to base the leadership on rotation, to prepare an Action Plan until the next meeting, and to speed up the processes we agreed. We also agreed to include tasks related to the Fiber Optic Cable Line and the integration of Bulgaria in the FES."

Shahbazov also noted that a high-level event dedicated to the project will be held during the Climate Leaders Summit of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).