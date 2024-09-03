Action Plan To Make Azerbaijan Supplier Of Green Energy To Europe In Works
Akbar Novruz
An action plan is set to be developed for Azerbaijan to become a
major supplier of "green energy" to Europe, following the recent
Bucharest meeting of the Steering Committee on the Implementation
of the Quadripartite Agreement. The agreement, involving
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, aims to establish the
"Green energy Corridor" to facilitate this supply.
Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's Energy Minister, Parviz
Shahbazov, shared the outcomes of the meeting on his "X"
account.
According to Shahbazov, "The establishment of a joint venture in
Bucharest was achieved with the signing of the shareholders'
agreement. The joint venture - Green Energy Corridor Energy
Company, as the body responsible for the implementation of the
technical and economic feasibility study (FES) of the project, was
instructed to base the leadership on rotation, to prepare an Action
Plan until the next meeting, and to speed up the processes we
agreed. We also agreed to include tasks related to the Fiber Optic
Cable Line and the integration of Bulgaria in the FES."
Shahbazov also noted that a high-level event dedicated to the
project will be held during the Climate Leaders Summit of the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29).
