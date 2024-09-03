Willis Lease Finance Corporation Appoints Amy Ruddock As Senior Vice President, Sustainable Aviation & Corporate Development

Austin C. Willis, WLFC's Chief Executive Officer, commented on the appointment:“We are thrilled to welcome Amy to our leadership team. As we continue to expand our services businesses, we have recruited Amy for her deep expertise in sustainable aviation and her proven track record in project development and technology implementation. Amy will be instrumental in driving Willis Sustainable Fuels' UK Sustainable Aviation Fuel project in Tees Valley, England, which is currently in the advanced planning stage and supported by the UK's Advanced Fuels Fund. Additionally, she will contribute to broader global strategic initiatives.

Amy most recently served as Vice President of EMEA at Carbon Engineering, a leader in direct air capture technology. Previously, as Vice President of Corporate Development and Sustainability at Virgin Atlantic, she was significantly involved in shaping the airline's carbon strategy and its £1.2 billion ($1.55 billion) recapitalization during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to Virgin Atlantic, Amy spent a decade at Boston Consulting Group, where she led aviation-focused projects across EMEA and North America in strategy, transformation, operations and commercial development. Amy holds a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry and Natural Sciences from the University of Cambridge.

“I am delighted to join WLFC at such an exciting time for the aviation industry. With the Company's innovative spirit and ambition to play a leading role in industry decarbonization, I look forward to contributing to WLFC's continued success and driving forward our shared vision for the future of aviation,” said Amy Ruddock.

