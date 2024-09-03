Bicycles For Girl Students: Rajasthan Govt To Change Colour From Black To Saffron

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 2 (IANS) Around four lakh girl students studying in Class IX in Rajasthan will be given saffron colour bicycles soon.

The tenders for the same have been issued by the BJP in the state and the beneficiaries will soon get new saffron bicycles, officials said on Tuesday.

Earlier during the tenure with Ashok Gehlot at the helm, black bicycles were issued for girl students. However, with BJP cruising to victory in the Assembly held last year, tenders have now been issued for 'orange' colour bicycles.

The free bicycle scheme was first proposed in 2011 by the Rajasthan government. The programme was designed to provide bicycles to girls completing their ninth-grade education in government schools, a move intended to facilitate their access to education.

Notably, the beneficiaries during the tenure of the BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje (2013-2018) received saffron bicycles as part of the scheme. However, their colour changed to black after the Congress formed the government in Rajasthan under Ashok Gehlot in 2018.

Speaking to IANS, Education Minister Madan Dilawar said the shade orange symbolises energy, bravery, and positivity.

"It is also synonymous with sunrise. When our country got Independence, freedom fighters wore the same colour which is saffron, symbolising valour. So we have opted for this colour for the bicycle scheme," Dilawar said.

The Education Department issued an e-tender on July 22 inviting rates from bicycle manufacturers.

A pre-bid meeting was also held on July 27 under the chairmanship of Director of Education, Ashish Modi. The e-tender opened on August 13.

Officails said that bicycles will be distributed to the students during September-October.

"Following by the trend of change of government every five years in Rajasthan, the colour of bicycles being distributed to girl students too are changing in the desert state," said the parent of a girl student in Jaipur.