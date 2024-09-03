Investcorp reveals change of leadership with departure of Hazem Ben Kacem after 3 decades

(MENAFN) Investcorp, the alternative firm managing over USD52 billion in assets, has announced that Hazem Ben-Gacem, co-chief executive officer and vice chairman, will depart from the company after a remarkable 30-year tenure. This decision is part of a broader management restructuring aimed at boosting the company's revenue and operational efficiency. Ben-Gacem's departure is set to take effect on November 1, though he will remain involved as Vice Chairman of Investcorp Capital.



In a related move, Rishi Kapoor, currently serving as co-CEO, will step into the roles of vice chairman and chief investment officer. Additionally, the Executive Chairman, Mohammed Al Ardhi, will assume other responsibilities previously held by the departing co-CEOs. These changes are intended to streamline leadership and enhance the firm’s strategic focus.



Earlier this year, Investcorp launched the "Investcorp Golden Horizon" platform, a significant initiative to invest in high-growth companies across Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and China, in collaboration with the China Investment Corporation. The platform, targeting a size of USD1 billion, aims to leverage the support of prominent private and investment institutions from the GCC and China.



MENAFN03092024000045015682ID1108629936