Investcorp reveals change of leadership with departure of Hazem Ben Kacem after 3 decades
(MENAFN) Investcorp, the alternative investment firm managing over USD52 billion in assets, has announced that Hazem Ben-Gacem, co-chief executive officer and vice chairman, will depart from the company after a remarkable 30-year tenure. This decision is part of a broader management restructuring aimed at boosting the company's revenue and operational efficiency. Ben-Gacem's departure is set to take effect on November 1, though he will remain involved as Vice Chairman of Investcorp Capital.
In a related move, Rishi Kapoor, currently serving as co-CEO, will step into the roles of vice chairman and chief investment officer. Additionally, the Executive Chairman, Mohammed Al Ardhi, will assume other responsibilities previously held by the departing co-CEOs. These changes are intended to streamline leadership and enhance the firm’s strategic focus.
Earlier this year, Investcorp launched the "Investcorp Golden Horizon" platform, a significant initiative to invest in high-growth companies across Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and China, in collaboration with the China Investment Corporation. The platform, targeting a size of USD1 billion, aims to leverage the support of prominent private and investment institutions from the GCC and China.
MENAFN03092024000045015682ID1108629936
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.