Defense Minister Meets With Ambassador Of Italy To Azerbaijan

On September 2, the of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Italy to Azerbaijan, Mr. Luca Di Gianfrancesco, Azernews reports.

The Minister of Defense noted that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are of a special nature in the military field, as in other areas, what will contribute to the development of the armies of both countries.

It was emphasized that, some of the 31 military events planned between Azerbaijan and Italy for 2024-2025 were implemented.

Mr. Gianfrancesco expressed satisfaction with the current state of cooperation in military field and stressed the importance of mutual visits of representatives from the 2 countries.

The meeting, attended by the military attaché of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Italy to Azerbaijan, First grade Captain Gianfranco Vizzini, discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military field and exchanged wide views on regional security and a number of issues of common interest.