Defense Minister Meets With Ambassador Of Italy To Azerbaijan
On September 2, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Italy to
Azerbaijan, Mr. Luca Di Gianfrancesco, Azernews
reports.
The Minister of Defense noted that bilateral relations between
Azerbaijan and Italy are of a special nature in the military field,
as in other areas, what will contribute to the development of the
armies of both countries.
It was emphasized that, some of the 31 military events planned
between Azerbaijan and Italy for 2024-2025 were implemented.
Mr. Gianfrancesco expressed satisfaction with the current state of
cooperation in military field and stressed the importance of mutual
visits of representatives from the 2 countries.
The meeting, attended by the military attaché of the Armed
Forces of the Republic of Italy to Azerbaijan, First grade Captain
Gianfranco Vizzini, discussed the prospects for the development of
cooperation in the military field and exchanged wide views on
regional security and a number of issues of common interest.
