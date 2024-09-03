Govt To Expand Kgs, Nurseries To Double Pre-Primary Enrolment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: In the presence of Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) launched its 2024-2030 strategy under the slogan 'Igniting the Spark of Learning' yesterday.

The ceremony held at Qatar National Center (QNCC) was attended by Speaker of the Shura Council, H E Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim; Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi; and other ministers, senior officials, representatives from the education sector, and representatives from both the public and private sectors.

The strategy sets 14 goals which will be achieved by the ministry through 24 programmes. It is based on five axes including pre-primary education, education from grade 1-12, post-secondary education, continuous learning, and education system capabilities.

The strategy was introduced as a foundation and roadmap for achieving the objectives of the Human Development pillar outlined in Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030.

It focuses on enhancing the attractiveness and quality of higher education for Qataris, building a better-educated and highly motivated talent pool by emphasising the teacher's role, developing the teaching profession, improving the academic supervision models in public and private schools, and updating curricula.

In her keynote address, the Minister of Education and Higher Education said the new strategy aligns with the aspirations of the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) and QNV 2030.

She highlighted that the strategy revolves around the teacher, considering them as the foundation of the pursuit of sustainable development, aligned with the ministry's new vision: 'Empowering Learners for a Sustainable Future'.

The Minister also noted that the strategy will contribute to identifying opportunities in coming years by leading innovation and excellence in education, enhancing teachers' skills, and preparing a resilient generation capable of facing future challenges. She said the strategy is comprehensive, addressing all stages of learning, from pre-primary to post-secondary and continuing education.

“The journey of education begins in the field of early childhood, where we aim to increase enrolment rates in pre-primary education, which today constitutes 44 percent, and we aspire for this percentage to double by 2030, through expanding public and private nurseries and kindergartens, while improving their quality and increasing family awareness of the importance of early education,” said the Minister.

In this regard, she said, the government schools law was amended to start journey of education at the age of three years, and eight classrooms were opened for this stage, and the Ministry will continue to expand to include all government kindergartens over the next five years.

“In the field of primary to secondary education, we aim to enhance students' positive attitudes towards learning, instil good values, and build character, by providing a stimulating and safe educational environment that supports students' growth on the social, psychological, health, and scientific levels,” said the Minister.

She noted in this context, the ministry launched the“My School, My Community” programme, which works to enhance the quality of life for students.

“Through this programme, a positive behaviour policy, an ethical charter, and the expansion of student activity options and areas at the local and international levels will be issued,” said the Minister.

In the education strategy, she said:“We aim to improve learning outcomes by developing curricula, using digital learning resources, and applying modern learning methods.”

The Minister added that the first phase of implementing the developed curricula was launched this year, which aims to enhance life skills such as family education, financial culture, self-development, entrepreneurship, and community service.

“We also seek to increase the rate of student enrolment in scientific specialisations, redesign educational tracks, and enhance academic guidance. Last year, the Science Camp programme was launched in cooperation with Qatar Scientific Club,” said the Minister.

She said four new schools specialising in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with the capacity of more than 2,000 will be opened in 2026.

“To enhance the quality of education, school supervision governance has been developed to enable school-level transformation, ensure implementation of action plans, and provide the necessary support through the Permanent Committee for School Development,” said the Minister.

She said the National School Accreditation Programme will also be expanded to include government schools starting this year.“To ensure the provision of high-quality education for our children with disabilities, a Student Support Services Center will be launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Social Development and Family to provide integrated services, starting from diagnosis to individual educational plans in integration schools and specialised schools and providing educational, medical and social services,” the Minister added.

She said the value of educational vouchers has been adjusted based on the level of support required to increase educational options for children with disabilities.

“Teacher will remain the main pillar for advancing the educational process; therefore, we have invested in qualitative local and international training programmes, and worked to diversify the paths to joining the teaching profession and develop professional licensing paths,” said the Minister.

In the field of post-secondary education, she said the ministry aspires to expand the options for vocational, technical and higher education and align programmes with the needs of the labour market.

“We also aim to develop the research, innovation and entrepreneurship system, by preparing competencies, attracting best talents, enhancing research funding programmes and increasing private sector participation,” said the Minister.