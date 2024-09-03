Karan Singh Grover Turns In-House Paparazzi For Bipasha & Devi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Karan Singh Grover on Tuesday shared a heartwarming of his wife and Bipasha Basu, and their daughter Devi having a fun playful time in the house.

The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' fame took to Instagram, where he has 1.7 million followers, and shared a Reel video in which we can see the mother-daughter duo twinning in pink outfits.

The adorable video shows Devi playing with her mommy while sitting on her lap.

Bipasha is seen planting numerous kisses on Devi's cheeks.

The post is captioned as: "My heaven...#monkeylove #choosingsunshine".

Bipasha commented on Karan's post and said: "Oh No...Mamma and Devi masti time exposed by our in house pap Papa".

The duo had tied the knot in April 2016. Their daughter, Devi was born in November 2022.

On the work front, Karan has been a part of shows like 'Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi', 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3', 'Dil Dosti Dance', 'Qubool Hai', and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.

He has appeared in movies like 'Hate Story 3', and 'Bhram'.

Karan was last seen in 'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, it starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Bipasha had made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan's action thriller 'Ajnabee'. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Bipasha got her breakthrough with Vikram Bhatt's 2002 supernatural horror thriller 'Raaz'. The film stars Dino Morea in the lead.

She then went on to featured in movies like -- 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', 'Chor Machaaye Shor', 'Jism', 'Zameen', 'Aetbaar', 'No Entry', 'Omkara', 'Corporate', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', and 'Welcome to New York' among many others.

Bipasha was last seen in the crime thriller series 'Dangerous', written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel. The series also features Karan Singh Grover.

It is streaming on MX Player.