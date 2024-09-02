Elon Musk Criticises Mark Cuban's Poll On Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump
Date
9/2/2024 10:19:24 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Billionaire Mark Cuban recently put up a poll on social media platform X asking followers to choose between Kamala Harris and Donald trump in terms of better role model for kids
Taking to X, Mark wrote,“Who's persona and character would you like to see young children grow up to have?”
Elon Musk too has responded to a post by Designer at Dogecoin who criticised Cuban for his post“There's nothing in the world more dangerous than an idiot who thinks he's a genius,” it read.
Responding to this, Elon Musk said,“The tenacity of his stupidity is a marvel to behold.”
MENAFN02092024007365015876ID1108628509
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.