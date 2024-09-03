Ursula von der Leyen reaffirms commitment to integrating Western Balkans into EU

(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed her commitment to integrating the Western Balkans into the European Union during her speech at the 19th Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia on Monday. Von der Leyen highlighted the strategic importance of the region and pledged to accelerate the EU enlargement process in her next term. She emphasized that the Western Balkans' future lies within the EU and noted the region's historical role as a crossroads between East and West, North and South.



Von der Leyen remarked that the new generations in the Western Balkans have chosen to be part of a unified European family, demonstrating a shift from past geopolitical divisions. Her speech also addressed the EU’s resolve to counter external influences, specifically criticizing the Russian leadership for attempting to undermine progress in the region. She pointed out that the Kremlin's actions aim to rekindle old conflicts whenever there is advancement towards reconciliation and integration.



The European Commission President assured that the majority of the Western Balkans' population supports integration rather than fragmentation. Von der Leyen stressed that the EU must fulfill this aspiration, acknowledging that the region's people are keen on joining the European Union.



Her statements reflect the EU's broader strategy to strengthen ties with the Western Balkans and ensure that the region remains aligned with European values and goals amidst external pressures.

