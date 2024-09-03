Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Rain LIVE Updates: Actor Jr NTR Donates Rs 1 Crore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jr NTR, a Telugu actor, gave Rs 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to help with flood relief operations. The latest floods caused severe destruction, displacing people and demolishing houses in both states. Aside from the 'RRR' star, the 'Kalki 2898 AD' producers have also contributed Rs 25 lakh to the relief fund.

Jr. NTR informed followers about the beautiful gift on X and showed compassion for people impacted by the floods. In his tweet, which was translated into English, he wrote, "I am deeply moved by the recent floods in two Telugu states due to heavy rains. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon. On my part, I am announcing a donation of 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to help the measures taken by the Governments of the two Telugu States for relief from the flood disaster (sic).”

Vyjayanthi Movies also released a statement regarding X and confirmed their involvement.

Meanwhile, at least 19 people have perished and over 17,000 have been evacuated from various regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as heavy rains continue to devastate the states, causing severe floods. Approximately 140 trains have been cancelled, with several being redirected.

Heavy rains and flooding caused by a low-pressure system have resulted in road closures, cutting off many towns and leaving hundreds stranded.