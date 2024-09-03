US Seizes Venezuela President's Plane

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United States has confirmed seizing the Venezuela president's airplane, a development marking frosty relations between the two countries.

Nicolas Maduro's plane had been acquired in violation of US sanctions, the Justice Department said, as the US flew the aircraft to Florida on Monday.

CNN quoted an unnamed official as as saying:“This sends a message all the way up to the top ... We're sending a clear message here that no one is above the law, no one is above the reach of US sanctions.”

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said:“The Justice Department seized an aircraft we allege was illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States for use by Nicolás Maduro and his cronies.”

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government slammed the seizure as“piracy” and accused Washington of escalating“aggression” towards it.

The seizure of the plane in the Dominican Republic involved the Justice Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Industry and Security.

According to CNN, the seizure marks an escalation of the already“frosty” relationship between the US and Venezuela.

