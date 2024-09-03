Netanyahu reiterates refusal to withdraw from Philadelphi Corridor between Egypt, Gaza

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime reiterated his refusal to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, the demilitarized area on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. During a cabinet meeting, Netanyahu emphasized that withdrawing from this area would make it impossible to return, whether in 42 days or even 42 years. His comments were reported by Israeli Channel 12 and reflect his position on maintaining the corridor's strategic importance.



Netanyahu described the Philadelphi Corridor as a “lifeline” for Hamas, asserting that it is crucial for Israel’s security. He argued that relinquishing control over the corridor would jeopardize Israel’s ability to meet its wartime objectives and hinder its strategic position in the ongoing conflict.



US President Joe Biden criticized Netanyahu earlier on Monday, stating that he believes the Israeli Prime Minister is not doing enough to secure a deal for the release of hostages held by Hamas. Netanyahu’s stance on the Philadelphi Corridor is viewed by opposition leaders and families of hostages as obstructing progress towards a cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement.



The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with nearly 40,800 Palestinians reported dead and over 94,200 injured, according to local health authorities. Efforts by the US, Qatar, and Egypt to mediate a cease-fire and prisoner exchange have been stalled due to Netanyahu’s refusal to meet Hamas’s demands and halt military operations.

