MESOC Kicks Off In Aqaba With Focus On Defence Innovations, Global Security

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Under the patronage of HRH Prince Faisal Bin Al Hussein, the Middle East Special Operations Commanders (MESOC) kicked off Monday, at the InterContinental Hotel in Aqaba.



The event was attended by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef

Huneiti, Director of Public Security, Major General Obaidallah Maaytah, along with senior officers of the Jordanian - Arab Army, security agencies, and representatives from friendly and allied nations, as well as official figures.

This year's conference features participation from over 400 delegations representing 73 allied nations. The event takes place amidst rapid advancements in defence and security technologies, with discussions focusing on the latest strategies and innovations shaping the defence landscape.

The Director General of the Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) said, "In line with His Majesty King Abdullah's belief in the importance of special operations, the King called for holding a specialised conference and exhibition on special operations.

He added that the event serves as a platform to enhance the ability to confront complex security challenges through international cooperation, the exchange of expertise, and innovation in technologies and strategies.



The director also noted the conference will showcase the latest developments in global defence and technology industries, aiming to improve the effectiveness and safety of elite forces in special operations, enabling them to successfully carry out missions under the most challenging circumstances. He also emphasised that the conference comes at a time of increasing regional and global conflicts and changes.

The Commander of the King Abdullah II Royal Special Operation Forces stressed that Jordan's special operations forces operate according to global standards to address current and future threats. He also noted that these forces strive to execute their missions on a strategic level by identifying risks, developing high-quality operational scenarios, and rigorously training to refine their skills in diverse operational environments. This approach, he concluded, positively impacts the broader strategic objectives.