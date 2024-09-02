Ukraine Produces Lot Of Long-Range Drones, But We Need Even More And Faster - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine already produces a lot of long-range drones, but to stay ahead of Russia in this regard, production needs to be increased.

This was emphasized by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Zaporizhzhia, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have begun to produce our long-range drones and work on the missile program, and it is also effective. We need to invest in our production. The state does not have enough money for mass production. We are already producing a very large number of long-range drones, but in order to stay ahead of Russia, we need more, faster,” the head of state said.

He also noted that he is working with international partners to ensure that they give permission to strike at Russian territory with their long-range weapons.

“We are working with our partners to get their permission. Usually, everything is a little later than when it is really needed. Unfortunately,” the President said.

According to him, the decision should be made by the United States, Britain, France, and Germany.

and artillery: enemy attacked Nikopol at night and in mornin

“Four states have the appropriate tools that we can use - missiles, drones, long-range weapons. Today, it is not enough to authorize... We need not only permission, but we also need to get it. We have not received everything we would like to use,” Zelensky said.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that Ukraine is working t make as many Russian military facilities as possible available for strikes with Ukrainian weapons.

Photo: OP