Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Unveils Major Initiatives For Bundelkhand's Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhopal, Sep 2 (KNN) Chief Mohan Yadav, has unveiled a series of transformative initiatives aimed at propelling Bundelkhand toward new levels of growth and prosperity.

Speaking at the International Bundeli Samagam 2024 held at the Tribal Museum on Saturday, Yadav emphasised the significance of the upcoming Regional Conclave in Sagar on September 27th and the 'Ken-Betwa' river linking project.

"The Regional Industry Conclave in Sagar is not just a local event but a pivotal initiative designed to uplift the entire region. It represents a crucial step in diversifying development in Bundelkhand, a region renowned for its historical bravery and valour," Yadav stated.

The Regional Industry Conclave is expected to attract a broad spectrum of experts and representatives from various industries, both domestic and international. The event aims to showcase Bundelkhand's potential and facilitate connections that could drive regional development.

In addition, Yadav announced a new state government policy offering 'special incentives for employment to youth and women,' particularly targeting the IT and textile sectors.

"We are committed to supporting these industrial units to ensure their success and create meaningful job opportunities," he noted.

The government also plans to establish new industrial units in the health, mineral, and tourism sectors to further broaden Bundelkhand's economic landscape.

Yadav highlighted the region's rich cultural heritage, emphasising the growing recognition of the Bundeli language and its traditions on both national and international stages.

He reaffirmed the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to advancing Bundelkhand's development and enhancing its prestige.

The event was attended by Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel, Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) Dharmendra Lodhi, among other dignitaries.

(KNN Bureau)