From Child Prodigies To Leading Ladies: Top 4 Actresses In Tamil Cinema Who Started As Child Artists

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Many leading actresses in Tamil cinema today have also starred in films as child actors. Let's look at some of the most popular actresses to make their debut as child artists.

Hansika Motwani acted in several serials as a child artist and then acted as a child artist in more than 6 Hindi films. She made her debut as a heroine through a Telugu film. She started her journey in Tamil cinema in 2011 with the film "Mappillai" starring actor Dhanush.

Nazriya Nazim is a well-known actress who has acted in some notable films in South Indian cinema, including Tamil. Born and brought up in Kerala, Nazriya worked as an anchor in Malayalam television programs since her childhood. After that, she acted as a child artist in many Malayalam films and made her debut as a heroine in Tamil with the film "Neru".



Another actress who made her debut as a child artist is Sri Divya, who made her mark as a child through Telugu films. Hailing from Hyderabad, she made her debut as a heroine in Tamil in 2013 with the film "Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam" starring popular actor Sivakarthikeyan. She last acted in Vikram Prabhu's "Raid" which released in 2023.

Nithya Menen recently won the National Award for her performance in the movie 'Thiruchitrambalam'. The 34-year-old actress was born and brought up in Kerala. She made her debut as a child artist in the English film "Anuman" released in 1998, and made her debut as a heroine in Tamil in 2011 with the film "180".



