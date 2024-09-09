PSD Deploys Forces Nationwide To Ensure Safe Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)





AMMAN - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Sunday published photos and videos of security forces deployed across the Kingdom to ensure the safety of the upcoming elections.



In a statement, the PSD stressed that its forces will be fully operational by Monday, taking all necessary measures to maintain public order throughout the electoral process.

The PSD also said that it will focus on creating a safe environment for voters and preventing unlawful behaviours, such as celebratory gunfire and disruptive convoys, which endanger public safety.