Kuwait FM Heads Delegation To GCC Meeting

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya headed the country's delegation in the GCC 161st Ministerial Council meeting at the bloc's headquarters in Riyadh. The war on Gaza, the Palestinian cause topped the meeting's agenda, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international developments, said a Kuwaiti foreign statement on Monday. (end) hb

