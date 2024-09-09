Minister Of Education And Higher Education Meets South Africa's Minister Of Basic Education

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi met on Monday with Minister of Basic Education in the Republic of South Africa HE Siviwe Gwarube. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the field of education.

