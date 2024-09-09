Kuwait Army, Boeing Discuss Coop.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, discussed on Monday cooperation with Vice President of Business Development, Defense, Space Security Global Services at Heidi Grant. In a statement, the Chief of General Staff said the meeting tackled means of buttressing such cooperation, especially in aerospace military industries. (end) ahk

