Gov't Says Jordanian National Involved In Shooting Incident At King Hussein Bridge

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Interior said on Sunday preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect involved in the shooting incident at the King Hussein Bridge was Jordanian national Maher Diab Hussein Jazi.

The ministry said in a statement that Jazi was from the southern city of Maan and was a truck driver sending goods from Jordan to occupied West Bank.



Israel said a truck driver opened fire Sunday at the King Hussein Bridge crossing, also known as the Allenby Bridge, killing three Israeli guards before being "eliminated" by security forces.

An Israeli military statement was quoted by AFP as saying that the driver "exited the truck and opened fire at Israeli security forces operating at the bridge."

The driver was shot dead by forces, the military added.

The ministry said that the incident was an "individual act", adding that investigation was underway to uncover all circumstances surrounding the case.



It said that it was coordinating with concerned [Israeli] authorities to bring home the body of Jazi to be buried in Jordan.



The ministry also said that all Jordanian drivers, who were interrogated [by Israeli authorities], have been released and over 100 trucks have returned to the Kingdom.



Earlier on Sunday, Public Security Directorate said that the King Hussein Bridge would be closed to passenger and cargo movement until further notice



The King Hussein Bridge crossing is the only international gateway for Palestinians from the West Bank that does not require entering Israel, which has occupied the territory since 1967.