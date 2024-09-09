Saudi Arabia, Russia, Discuss Coop.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Saudi and Prime Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud held a meeting on Monday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), bilateral relations, identifying areas for cooperation, and exploring ways to boost collaboration in various fields were discussed during the meeting, as well as recent regional and international developments and efforts aimed at bolstering security and stability. (end) ash

