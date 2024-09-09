Eggs Recalled In US State After Dozens Sickened In Salmonella Outbreak

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Washington Post

A Wisconsin recalled all its eggs and suspended production after a salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 65 people in nine states was traced to its facilities.

The recall applies to all chicken eggs produced by Milo's Poultry Farms of Bonduel, Wisconsin,though the exact number was unknown are being advised to throw out any eggs branded Milo's Poultry Farms or Tony's Fresh Market.

Though most of the infections were reported in Wisconsin and Illinois, there were also cases in Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Virginia, Colorado, Utah and California.



The Food and Drug Administration said at least 65 people were infected from May 23 to August 10, with patients ranging in age from 2 to 88 years old. Among them, 24 required hospitalization and many had dined at the same restaurants, according to thenational Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No deaths have been reported.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that can cause fever, diarrhea and abdominal cramps, or arterial infections in severe cases, according to the FDA. It is particularly dangerous for children younger than 5,the elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms usually show up 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food.

The CDC advised consumers to contact the company by phone at 715-758-6709 with any questions.