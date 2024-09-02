Paper Dyes Market Size To Reach USD 1.42 Billion By 2032 | Growing Demand In Packaging And Printing Drive Market Growth , Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paper Dyes is rising due to the shift from traditional to digital printing is influencing the demand for specialized dyes that are compatible with digital printing technologies. Austin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, The Paper Dyes Market size is projected to reach USD 1.42 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 2.88% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. Rising Use of Specialty Papers Drive Market Growth. Specialty papers, especially in applications such as printing, labels, and stationery, are increasingly used and drive the demand for high-quality paper dyes that guarantee vibrant heavy colors. This trend seems to be immense globally, where the printing and publishing industries are thriving. For instance, in 2023, the production output in Japan's printing industry increased by 4% as there was a growing need for vibrantly colored printed materials. Key players in the paper dye market responded to the demand. In June 2022, BASF introduced the eco-friendly range of paper dyes to meet the highest standards of the Asia-Pacific region, which revealed the evolving sustainably secure approach of the market.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.1 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 1.42 Bn CAGR CAGR of 2.88% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Type (Sulphur Dyes, Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, and Direct Dyes)

. By Form (Liquid Form and Powder Form)

. By Application (Packaging & Board, Writing & Printing, Tissues, Coated Paper, and Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Company Profiles BASF, dystar, Synthesia, KEMIRA OYJ, Archroma, Keystone Aniline, Atul Ltd, Vipul Organics, Standard Colors, Axyntis Group Key Drivers . Increasing adoption of paper products in various industries.

. Increasing adoption of paper and boards from E-commerce industries

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The direct dye type held the largest market share around 38.23%.

By Application

The packaging and board segment held the largest market share around 42.23% in 2023. due to its extensive use in a variety of applications and the growing demand for high-quality packaging solutions. This segment encompasses a broad range of paper products, including corrugated boxes, folding cartons, and paperboards, which are critical for both consumer and industrial packaging. The surge in e-commerce and retail sectors has heightened the need for visually appealing and durable packaging materials, leading to increased adoption of dyed paper for branding and product differentiation. The segment's dominance is also supported by advancements in dye technologies that enhance color vibrancy and printability, meeting the rising expectations of both manufacturers and consumers. This strong market presence reflects the pivotal role that packaging and board products play in the paper dyeing industry.

Regional Landscape:

Asia Pacific held the largest market share around 40% in 2023. The Asia Pacific market is leading in the world, primarily due to its large manufacturing base and growing demand for paper of various types: packaging, printing, specialty, etc. The region's share is substantial because the developed e-commerce sector offers a large amount of paper in different applications, and there is a need for the material to be attractive and consistent with customers' identities, be it logos, slogans, etc. Also, in the case of large countries like China and India, urbanization and increasing wealth allow and encourage citizens to buy more paper of various types. Government support for industrial development is also a factor, taking into account investment in new dyeing technologies.

Recent Developments



In 2023, Archroma launched a new range of eco-friendly dyes specifically designed for the paper industry. These dyes are formulated to enhance color brightness and durability while adhering to stringent environmental regulations.

In 2022, BASF expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of advanced dyeing technologies for specialty papers. In 2023, Dystar introduced a line of innovative dyes that focus on improving color vibrancy and environmental safety.

Key Takeaways:



The packaging and board segment holds the largest market share due to high demand for visually appealing and durable packaging solutions. Direct dyes have the largest market share because of their ease of application, cost-effectiveness, and ability to produce vibrant colors with excellent color stability on paper products.

