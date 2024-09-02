Ukraine Receives Machinery And Equipment From Japan Under Emergency Recovery Program

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Japanese has donated about 100 units of heavy machinery and equipment to four regions of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development announced this on its website, Ukrinform reports.

“As part of the Emergency Recovery Programme between the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the government of Ukraine, utility companies in the cities of Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv have received 97 units of heavy equipment to improve services in the areas of transportation, water and waste management from the destruction,” the statement said.

In addition, utility companies will receive a significant number of generators, pipes and other essential equipment to restore basic services.

drawing up another grant within Emergency Recovery Project for Ukrain

“Thanks to the Grant Agreements signed in early 2023 between the Ministry of Infrastructure and JICA, Ukrainian cities have received much-needed assistance for their municipal enterprises. We continue to cooperate with the Government of Japan and JICA in the designated areas and expect to expand it in the future,” said Vasyl Shkurakov, Acting Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

As reported, the grant agreement for the Emergency Recovery Programme between the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Government of Ukraine was signed on March 9, 2023. It provides for a grant from the Government of Japan in the amount of 22.4 billion Japanese yen ($172.75 million) to implement the Emergency Recovery Programme.