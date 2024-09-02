Political, economic turmoil challenges EU leadership transition

(MENAFN) As the European Union embarks on a new leadership cycle, it faces heightened and economic challenges that threaten its stability and core values. The incoming leadership team in Brussels must address critical priorities, including enhancing security and defense, improving business competitiveness, tackling climate change, and navigating eastward enlargement. The efficiency of the EU’s operations typically hinges on the collaborative efforts of France and Germany, the bloc's two largest member states. However, both countries are currently grappling with significant internal issues that could impede their ability to guide the EU effectively.



Germany and France, which have historically played a pivotal role in shaping EU strategies, are now confronting more profound problems than in previous political cycles. This new era of leadership, while transitioning smoothly in some respects, faces potential obstacles ahead. Ursula von der Leyen has secured a second term as President of the European Commission, achieving a more straightforward reappointment than anticipated. Meanwhile, former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has been selected as the new President of the European Council, and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will take on the role of EU Foreign Policy Chief.



The European Parliament elections revealed a mixed picture of political dynamics. While the rise of the far-right has been notable, it still accounts for only 25 percent of the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), with centrist parties retaining a majority. In France, President Emmanuel Macron's recent defeat by the far-right has resulted in a political impasse, leaving the country without a new government for nearly two months. This political uncertainty, combined with Germany’s own challenges, complicates the EU's ability to navigate its upcoming leadership term effectively.



