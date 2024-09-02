Border guard workers at Heathrow Airport declare 4-day strike over inflexible working conditions

(MENAFN) The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), representing around 650 Border Force staff members at Heathrow Airport in London, has confirmed plans for another round of strikes, sat to commence from Saturday. This strike, which will span four days, is the latest action in a protracted dispute over new work rosters that the union argues are overly rigid and not accommodating to workers' needs. The strike will affect employees stationed at terminals 2, 3, 4, and 5, who will also refuse overtime for a period of 18 days beginning on September 4. The decision follows a similar protest in April, where hundreds of staff members demonstrated against the perceived inflexibility of the new scheduling system.



A recent survey conducted by the union among its members planning to strike reveals that a significant number—four out of five—report feeling stressed at work, with many citing the pressures associated with the new roster system. Fran Heathcote, the general secretary of PCS, highlighted the negative impact of these schedules on employees' wellbeing, particularly on those with caregiving responsibilities. She emphasized that the current roster prevents many parents from being able to care for their children adequately, suggesting that a solution could be found if the management allowed more flexible hours and fixed working patterns to enable better planning for personal responsibilities.



In response, a spokesperson for the Home Office, which oversees Border Force operations, stated that officials remain committed to ongoing discussions with the union to reach a resolution that balances the needs of both the public and staff. While expressing hope for a negotiated settlement, the spokesperson also urged travelers to stay informed and check for the latest advice from airlines to minimize disruption to their plans. This comes in light of the government’s earlier decision in December 2022 to deploy military personnel to handle passport checks at several airports, including Heathrow, when around 1,000 Border Force workers staged a walkout.



