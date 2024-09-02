IMD Predicts Week-Long Rainfall In Kerala; Yellow Alert Sounded In 8 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a likelihood of extensive rainfall in Kerala over the next week. An intense low-pressure system is currently located over eastern Vidarbha and Telangana. The department expects this system to shift northwest in the next 12 hours and potentially intensify, leading to persistent rain across Kerala for the next seven days.

Kerala top cop's under mansion raises eyebrows after MLA's claims

From September 2nd to 4th, isolated areas in Kerala are expected to experience heavy rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department also predicts widespread light to moderate rain over the next week. Currently, a yellow alert for rain has been issued for eight districts: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. On Tuesday (Sep 03), this alert will also include Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

The weather department has also said that the Asna cyclone, which originated in the northwestern Arabian Sea, has been downgraded to an intense low-pressure system. The current low-pressure system, moving south-southwest, is expected to further weaken into a less severe low-pressure area.

Kerala: Police association raises criticism against ADGP over workload, alleged surveillance