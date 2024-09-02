Shahed Uavs, Ballistic And Cruise Missiles: Ukraine Shoots Down 42 Aerial Targets Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 2, 2024, the Air Force of Ukraine intercepted and destroyed 9 ballistic missiles, 13 missiles, and 20 attack UAVs launched by Russia at Ukraine during another nighttime attack.

The press service of the Air Force of the of Ukraine announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of September 2, 2024, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the Kyiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions using ballistic, cruise and anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as attacked [the country] with Shahed-type combat UAVs launched from the south. The Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and tracked 58 aerial targets - 35 missiles of various types and 23 strike UAVs,” the statement said.

Russian missiles' debris fall across

As noted, 16 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched from Russia's Bryansk, Voronezh and Kursk regions, 14 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of Russia's Volgograd region, 4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 1 missile of an unspecified type from Belgorod region, 23 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As a result of combat operations, units of anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare systems of the Air Force, and units of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles; 20 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

In addition, as a result of active countermeasures by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, one Kh-101 cruise missile and three attack UAVs failed to reach their targets and were lost from radar. The information is being updated.

Combat operations were conducted in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 2, 2024 amount to nearly 617,600 invaders.

Photo: Getty Images, illustrative