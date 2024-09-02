50 Years Of Aitken Spence Hotels: A Story Of Sustainability, Innovation & Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Properties in Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Oman and India

Aitken Spence Hotels proudly celebrates 50 years of excellence in the hospitality industry.

COLOMBO, WESTERN, SRI LANKA, September 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aitken Spence Hotels proudly celebrates 50 years of excellence in the hospitality industry. Since opening Neptune Hotel in 1974, the company has grown into a global leader, renowned for its commitment to sustainability, quality, and innovation. Over the decades, Aitken Spence has expanded its international footprint beyond Sri Lanka, setting new standards across the Maldives, Oman, and India, making it the only hotel chain of Sri Lankan origin to have such a wide-reaching presence.

From its beginnings with Neptune Hotel, named after the Roman God of the sea, Aitken Spence quickly made history as the first Sri Lankan hospitality company to invest overseas with the acquisition of Bathala Island Resort in the Maldives in 1994. This pioneering spirit continued as the company expanded into Oman in 2008. Turyaa Chennai was opened in India in 2016, and a successful collaboration with RIU Hotels Spain followed in 2017. These game-changing initiatives have stood the test of time, cementing Aitken Spence's place as an industry trailblazer.

Today, Aitken Spence Hotels manages 18 properties across Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Oman, and India, totaling 2,629 rooms. The flagship brand, Heritance Hotels & Resorts , is renowned for its architectural excellence, with three properties designed by the legendary Geoffrey Bawa. Notably, Heritance Kandalama became the first LEED certified hotel outside the United States and the first Green Globe certified hotel in South Asia. It remains one of the most awarded hotels globally, reflecting Aitken Spence's innovative approach to blending design, nature, and sustainability.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of Aitken Spence's operations. From managing a 211-acre conservation forest at Heritance Kandalama, which supports rich biodiversity, to eliminating single-use plastics across all resorts in the Maldives, the company consistently demonstrates its commitment to environmental responsibility. These initiatives are benchmarks within the industry, underscoring Aitken Spence's leadership in sustainability. Additionally, the company's dedication to nurturing talent is evident through its hotel schools at Heritance Kandalama and Heritance Ahungalla, ensuring that future generations of hospitality professionals are equipped to thrive.

As Aitken Spence Hotels reflects on its 50-year journey, this milestone serves as a springboard to motivate employees and inspire a renewed focus on the future of hospitality.“Reaching this milestone is a moment of pride and reflection,” remarked Stasshani Jayawardena, Jt. Deputy Chairperson and Jt. Managing Director of Aitken Spence Hotel Holdings PLC.“It's a celebration of our achievements and a reaffirmation of our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community impact. We are greatly thankful to our discerning guests, dedicated associates, and valued suppliers and partners for their unwavering support, trust, and collaboration over the years. Your contribution has shaped our journey; and we are dedicated to continuing this path, enhancing our positive influence, and creating timeless memories and exceptional experiences for all.”

This 50th anniversary is not only a testament to Aitken Spence's pioneering spirit but also a moment to reenergize its workforce as the company propels itself into the future of hospitality. Strong leadership, dedicated teams, and long-standing partnerships have driven the company's success, and as it looks ahead, Aitken Spence Hotels remains poised to shape the future of hospitality, advancing sustainable tourism, and making a meaningful impact across the globe.

About Aitken Spence Hotels

Aitken Spence Hotels oversees a diverse collection of 18 hotels and resorts across Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Oman and India, through its diverse collection of brands - Heritance Hotels and Resorts, Adaaran Resorts , and Turyaa. Heritance Hotels & Resorts stands as the custodian of the largest portfolio of Bawa designed hotels in Sri Lanka, adding a touch of architectural distinction to its rich offerings.

Shivanka Nawarathne

Aitken Spence Hotel Managements (Pvt) Ltd.

+94 77 749 9389

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.