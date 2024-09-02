Russian Troops Killed Five Residents Of Donetsk Region Yesterday, Wounded 11 Others

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, on September 1, Russian killed five residents of Donetsk region and wounded 11 others.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin.

According to him,“on September 1, Russians killed 5 residents of Donetsk region: 4 in Kurakhove and 1 in Petrivka. Another 11 people in the region were wounded over the day.”

Russia36,810 troops in Ukraine in August

According to Filashkin, the total number of of the Russian invaders in Donetsk region (2,720 killed and 5,939 wounded) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 1, Russians shelled the center of Kurakhove . As of 17:30, three people were reported dead and 11 others wounded.

The photo is illustrative