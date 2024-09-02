121,908 Patients Treated In Chest Disease Hospitals In July: Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of and Population announced, on Monday, that medical services were provided in chest hospitals in all governorates to 121,908 patients, including 117,052 in outpatient clinics and emergencies, and 4,856 in internal departments and intensive care, during July.





Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, explained that radiology services of various types were provided to 35,481 patients, and 202 bronchoscopies and chest endoscopies were performed, noting that 300 chest surgeries were performed, including 18 major surgeries and 15 highly skilled surgeries.





Mohamed Zidan, Head of the Central Administration for Therapeutic Medicine, indicated that 599 cases were examined via remote diagnosis in eight hospitals, namely Maamoura, Menoufeya, Damanhour, Tanta, Mansoura, Minya, Assiut and Kafr El-Sheikh, to improve the quality of health care services for citizens by adapting technological solutions.





Moreover, Wagdy Amin, Director of the Chest Diseases Department, said that 92 trainees were trained through various training programs during the same month, which included training 50 doctors responsible for combating tuberculosis and AIDS in the governorates, to cooperate in the field of early detection, providing optimal treatment for the most vulnerable groups, and eliminating infectious diseases.





He added that 24 clinical doctors and pharmacists working in chest disease hospitals and units were trained in scientific research skills, as part of the efforts made to raise the level of their workers, and due to its impact on improving the system of medical services provided to the patient.