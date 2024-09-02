Foreign Minister, Saudi Counterpart Urge For International Intervention To Protect Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Foreign Ayman Safadi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan on Monday discussed the recent escalation of Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank.

During a phone call initiated by Farhan, both ministers stressed the urgent need for international intervention and UN Security Council action to protect the Palestinians and address Israeli violations.

Safadi and his Saudi counterpart expressed commitment to continue joint efforts to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza, ensure that aid is delivered effectively and sustainably, and prevent further deterioration of the situation that could lead to a regional war.