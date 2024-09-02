Jordan's Ambassador To Iraq Present Credentials

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Iraqi Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein on Sunday received the credentials of Maher Tarawneh, as Jordan's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Iraq.

In a statement from the Iraqi Foreign issued on Monday, Hussein congratulated Tarawneh on his new role and stressed the importance of strengthening relations between Jordan and Iraq.

Tarawneh stressed the need for increased coordination between the two countries, especially in the fields of economic and trade cooperation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hussein also mentioned his intention to meet his Jordanian counterpart at the UN General Assembly in New York to advance bilateral cooperation and address common concerns.

The meeting also covered regional challenges, in particular the ongoing escalation by the occupying forces in Gaza, the West Bank and other Palestinian territories.