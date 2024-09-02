Public Schools To Close For Parliamentary Elections On September 9, 11

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Used as polling centres, public will be closed one day before and one day after parliamentary on September 10, the of Education announced on Monday.

The public schools will be closed on September 9 and 11 across the country, the ministry said.

It added that several public schools will be used as polling centres, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



To make up for the lost days, the ministry said that classes will be held on September 21 and 28.

The parliamentary elections for the 20th Lower House will be held on September 10.