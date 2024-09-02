Public Schools To Close For Parliamentary Elections On September 9, 11
Date
9/2/2024 11:29:30 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Used as polling centres, public schools will be closed one day before and one day after parliamentary elections on September 10, the Ministry of Education announced on Monday.
The public schools will be closed on September 9 and 11 across the country, the ministry said.
It added that several public schools will be used as polling centres, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
To make up for the lost days, the ministry said that classes will be held on September 21 and 28.
The parliamentary elections for the 20th Lower House will be held on September 10.
MENAFN02092024000028011005ID1108628570
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.