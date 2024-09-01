It's Showtime: Crumbl And Warner Bros. Pictures' Partner To Celebrate Beetlejuice Beetlejuice With The Afterlife Cake

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- CrumblLINDON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crumbl, the innovative dessert company known for its quality gourmet desserts, unique flavors, and rotating weekly menu, is happy to announce a collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures. To celebrate the release of the highly anticipated new movie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Crumbl is releasing a new dessert, as well as hosting an Instagram-only giveaway that will offer one lucky winner an unforgettable Warner Bros. Studio Tour experience in Burbank, California, for themselves and three guests.THE AFTERLIFE CAKETo celebrate the arrival of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters September 6, Crumbl crafted a new gourmet cake. The Afterlife Cake is a ghostly two- tiered dark chocolate cake, layered with a swirl of vanilla and dark chocolate cream cheese frosting, naturally colored by rich dark cocoa, and finished with sprinkles and a special-edition topper.Available in stores for one week, customers will be able to purchase The Afterlife Cake from September 2 through September 7, 2024.One Beetlejuice Beetlejuice WinnerThis Crumbl and Warner Bros. partnership aims to create memorable experiences for all audience members and dessert enthusiasts. One particularly memorable experience will come through Crumbl's sweepstakes being held in honor of the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The grand prize includes roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, transportation, and a Warner Bros. Studio Tour, providing an insider's look at the filmmaking process and a chance to explore iconic sets and soundstages.To enter the giveaway, participants can follow Crumbl's Instagram page, like the giveaway post, and tag the three friends who would accompany them on the adventure. The entry period runs from September 2 to September 7, closing at 11:59 PM MST. This contest is open to U.S. and Canadian participants who are 18 years of age or older. The winner will be randomly selected and announced on September 9 by Crumbl's social media team.For more information and to stay updated, follow Crumbl on Instagram (@crumblcookies and @crumbl)ABOUT CRUMBLCrumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl's iconic Pink Box. Don't miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl's social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the nationwide locations.ABOUT BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICEAfter an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Tim Burton/Tommy Harper/Plan B Entertainment Production, A Film by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.ABOUT WARNER BROS. PICTURESWarner Bros. Pictures is a part of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, which also includes New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. Warner Bros. Pictures partners with the world's most inspiring storytellers to create extraordinary entertainment on every screen for global audiences. Warner Bros. Pictures has been at the forefront of the motion picture industry since its inception and continues to be a leading creative force, producing the broadest slate of films for worldwide theatrical release.For media inquiries, please contact:...

