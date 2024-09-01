Germany Far-Right Party Expected To Win In Local Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- For the first time since 1945 a German far-right party is projected to win in regional elections, Germany exit showed on Sunday.

Founded in 2013, far-right Alternative fur Deutschland, or Alternative for Germany (AfD) is on track to claim victory in state parliamentary in the country's eastern region of Thuringia, initial exit polls by German state broadcaster ZDF show.

AfD is projected to get 33.5 percent of the vote, well ahead of the conservative party Christian Democrats (CDU) with 24.5 percent, according to ZDF.

In Saxony, which also held a regional election Sunday, the two parties are neck and neck, according to state broadcaster ZDF.

Newly founded left-wing party, the Sarah Wagenknecht alliance, or BSW looks to be coming in third in both Thuringia and Saxony, where roughly 1.7 million people and 3.3 million were eligible to vote, respectively. (end)

