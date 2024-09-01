Missile Strike On Kharkiv: 41 People Injured
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian missile strike has increased to 41.
The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“Russia is terrorizing the Kharkiv again. Strikes on civilian infrastructure, on the city. As of now, there are 41 victims, including five children. All necessary services involved in the rescue operation,” the statement said.
Read also: Zelensky
shows aftermath of Russian strike on Kharki
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv after the air raid sirens went off. Russian troops struck the city about 10 times. There were 22 reported injuries, including a six-year-old child. As of 15:00, there were 29 injured.
Illustrative photo
