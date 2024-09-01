Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Rains Create Havoc 110 Villages Submerged, 99 Trains Cancelled: What We Know So Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana wreaked havoc with thousands of people being evacuated amid severe waterlogging, on Sunday.

The unprecedented rainfall affected normal life in Andhra as 17,000 rain-affected people were evacuated across the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief N Chandrababu Naidu visited the flood-affected areas and took stock of the situation.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also held an emergency review with ministers, and others.

Amit Shah speaks to CMs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers and took stock of the flood situation in both states. He also assured all possible Central assistance to these states.

Trains cancelled

ains and waterlogging over the tracks at several locations on South Central Railway (SCR) network forced the cancellation of 99 trains. While four trains were partially cancelled while 54 trains were diverted, PTI quoted an SCR official as saying.

In separate rain-related incidents, a woman died and three others were feared washed away in Mahabubabad and Khammam districts in Telangana.

Villages submerged in Telangana

110 villages in Khamman have reportedly submerged under floodwaters. Around 119 people are stranded on hillocks and buildings, awaiting rescue, said Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Taking to X, the minister said,“Informed Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji about the severe situation in Telangana's Khammam & that 110 villages in the district have been submerged, 9 people are stranded on Prakash Nagar hillock, 68 people on Azmeera Thanda hillock in Palair constituency, and 42 others are trapped on buildings.”

NDRF mobilised

Reports said nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been dispatched to Telangana to assist in the rescue operations. These include teams from Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Assam.

Vijayawada, witnessed severe flooding, particularly in the Rama Krishna Puram area, where houses and cars were submerged, reported Hindustan Times.

"Due to the heavy rain, Vijayawada and Guntur cities have been completely marooned. Vijayawada-Guntur national highway at Kaza and Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway at Jaggaiahpeta were totally marooned," PTI quoted CM Naidu as saying.

The CM highlighted that 17,000 rain-affected people were evacuated to 107 relief camps while over 1.1 lakh hectares of agricultural fields and 7,360 hectares of horticultural fields were damaged.

Naidu said arrangements for food were being made at the rehabilitation centres for the people. Relief measures also include the distribution of 25 kg rice, 1 kg dal, 1 kg sugar, 1 kg onions and 1 kg oil, he added.

1) The Telangana government declared a holiday for all primary and secondary schools in Hyderabad on September 2.

"Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad District, all primary and secondary schools, under all managements (government, aided, and Private), are hereby declared a holiday on Monday, 02-09-2024, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children," the District Collector said in a post on X.

2) The India Meteorological Department (IMD has issued red warnings for parts of Telangana and predicted very heavy rainfall.

3) Telangana's Khammam district is worst affected, with 110 villages submerged under floodwaters.

4) Railway tracks in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were washed away, causing the South Central Railway (SCR) network to cancel 99 trains and divert over 54.

5) The CMs of both states directed the ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs to stay in their respective areas and take up relief operations.

6) We will also use boats to evacuate those in need of medical assistance. Helpline numbers will be provided to the public, and I will oversee the entire operation. We will organise more boats and bring in additional NDRF teams, said Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.

