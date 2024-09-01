(MENAFN) In a recent disclosure, a senior United States intelligence official has confirmed that Ukrainian forces had access to extensive satellite imagery during their recent incursion into Russia's Kursk Region. Vice Admiral Frank Whitworth, the director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), revealed that Kiev utilized a broad spectrum of satellite data to aid in the planning and execution of their operation. Despite this, Washington continues to deny any prior knowledge or involvement in the specifics of the incursion.



Whitworth addressed the matter in a panel discussion on Thursday, responding to a report by The New York Times, which detailed how the United States and Britain had provided Ukraine with satellite imagery and other intelligence related to Kursk Region. This support reportedly allowed Ukrainian commanders to better monitor Russian reinforcements and manage their tactical responses, rather than directly aiding in deeper incursions into Russian territory.



The Times' report indicated that this intelligence was intended to help Ukraine track potential Russian counterattacks and ensure safe withdrawal routes, rather than to facilitate further advancement into Russia. The information was reportedly provided after the start of the incursion.



Whitworth clarified that the intelligence in question likely came from commercial satellite sources. The United States has been supplying Ukraine with such imagery through the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) system, managed by the space firm Maxar. According to Whitworth, there are over 400,000 accounts registered with this portal, highlighting the extensive availability of commercial satellite imagery.



“If that is what they are using for this specific campaign in Kursk, then I’ll leave it to them to confirm,” Whitworth said, emphasizing that while the availability of commercial imagery is consistent, its use in the current operation is subject to confirmation by the Ukrainian authorities themselves.



This revelation sheds light on the extent of intelligence support provided to Ukraine and underscores the ongoing complexities in the international dynamics surrounding the conflict. The confirmation from the NGA official adds a layer of understanding to the strategic resources employed by Kiev in their military campaigns.

